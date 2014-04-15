  Apple iPhone 6 alleged front panel leaks showing Samsung Galaxy S5 challenging 4.7-inch screen

The rumour mill has been pointing a lot of leaksters towards a large screen on the iPhone 6. A new photo, leaked on China's Weibo, suggests that's what we can expect. Watch out Samsung Galaxy S5 and HTC One (M8).

The photo, from an unconfirmed source allegedly inside an iPhone factory, appears to show a larger iPhone 6 front next to the current iPhone 5S. We're taking this with a pinch of salt as the source can't be checked out – but it does support the larger screen that rumours suggest we could see.

French site iphone.fr, who spotted the picture, is stipulating this image would make the iPhone 6 display 4.1-inches high and 2.35-inches wide, for a 4.7-inch screen. A good step up from the iPhone 5S which is 3.5-inches high and 2-inches wide, for a 4-inch screen.

Rumours have pointed towards a 4.7-inch iPhone 6, with some even suggesting we will see two devices one of which will be 5.7-inches. Both will help Apple compete against the larger phones on the market now like the Samsung Galaxy S5 at 5.1-inches and HTC One (M8) at 5-inches.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 6 around September time in fitting with its annual cycle.