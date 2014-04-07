Internal Apple presentation hints at larger iPhone for 2014

An internal Apple presentation document has hinted that the tech giant will be unveiling a larger iPhone later this year.

As part of its ongoing court battles with Samsung, Apple released the presentation as evidence and thus released to the public domain. And it reveals perhaps more than the Cupertino firm wanted you to know. "Consumers want what we don't have," it boldly claims, before pointing out that larger screens and cheaper smartphones are driving the market, not the iPhone.

The presentation document was originally created in April 2013, and features Apple's planning for the financial year of 2014. At that point Apple knew it would be taking on the lower end of the market with its affordable iPhone 5C, therefore sating one of the two points illustrated. But the larger screen sized phone market was and is still not being tackled by the company. So considering that Apple would like to fill the gap, it suggests that an iPhone with more display real estate could be due in 2014.

Apple has taken a long time to increase the screen size of its iPhone as Android handsets have led the way. Now with phablet sales growing and handsets doing the same in size, it looks like Apple may be considering joining in once again.

Samsung's Galaxy Note handsets have proved the appetite for larger phones is there, as have many other Android devices. And Windows Phone 8.1 has opened up that specific rival platform for large, Full HD handsets with myriad tiles on the home screen. Microsoft buying Nokia is also a likely driving force in Apple's plan to become more competitive.

The current iPhone 5S has a 4-inch display which is smaller than most mini versions of Android flagship devices. The Samsung Galaxy S4 mini is 4.3-inches and the Galaxy S5 mini is rumoured to come in at 4.7-inches. HTC and Samsung's latest flagships phones, the One (M8) and Galaxy S5 respectively, have 5 and 5.1-inch screens. And they are considered the norm these days.

Perhaps the iPhone 6 will come with a larger screen size when it's revealed this summer. But then, Apple rarely does what people most expect.

