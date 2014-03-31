  1. Home
Leaked iPhone 6 photos from Foxconn plant show much thinner phone

Leaked photos of an alleged iPhone 6 have been posted on a China-based Weibo account, it's claimed.

All three photos reportedly came from someone within Foxconn - Apple's primary manufacturer - and show what appears to be a thin iPhone undergoing testing at a production facility. In fact, the silver iPhone is so thin that it looks as though the camera lens sticks out from the smartphone's body.

Apart from thickness, or lack thereof, recent rumours have suggested a larger display than the current 4-inches is on the docket for Apple's next-generation iPhone. Bloomberg claimed in November that Apple was testing 4.7- and 5.5-inch screen sizes for upcoming iPhones, and The Wall Street Journal even mentioned a 5.7-inch version.

And finally, other reports have claimed the iPhone 6 will have curved glass. Specifically, the same November report from Bloomberg suggested we could see the display glass curve downwards. Apple is also expected to ditch Gorilla Glass and opt for stronger sapphire glass.

READ: Apple iPhone 6 release date, rumours and everything you need to know

It is too soon to tell if any of this speculation is true. Keep in mind however that the iPod touch is very thin as well, and its camera lens noticeably protrudes. Whether that means the next iPhone will indeed have this physical feature remains to be seen.

