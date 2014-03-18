iPad with Retina display reintroduced as Apple's entry-level device, iPad 2 killed to make way

Apple has been busy with its mobile products, axing the iPad 2 and officially re-introducing the fourth generation iPad with Retina display as its entry level tablet.

On the Apple Store website the entry level iPad 2 has vanished and in its place is the new iPad with Retina display donning upgrades. If you search for the iPad 2 on Google it now just directs you to Apple's iPad main page. RIP iPad 2.

The new entry level iPad is the one that Apple previously pulled when the iPad Air launched, but with a few tweaks.

It now features the same 9.7-inch display, an A6X chip, 16GB storage and a 1080p, 5-megapixel iSight camera. This starts at £329 for the Wi-Fi only model and is £429 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular version, the same price as the iPad 2 was. The latter of which has support for 4G carriers.

"Now for £329 customers can get a dramatic upgrade in power, performance and value compared to the iPad 2," said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "And all iPads have access to the largest and best ecosystem of more than 500,000 iPad optimised apps from the App Store."