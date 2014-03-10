Apple releases iOS 7.1 with CarPlay, visual tweaks, and more

Apple has released iOS 7.1 to the public, which also means it has released the first major update to iOS 7 since the mobile operating system made its debut in September.

The update most notably brings CarPlay support, an infotainment system for cars that Apple unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show. It also includes improvements to the Touch ID fingerprint recognition software, several visual tweaks, and a fix for the Home screen crash bug.

Specifically, iOS 7.1 includes redesigned shift and caps locks keys within the keyboard and slightly altered icons for the Phone, FaceTime, and Messages apps. Apple has even added new look-and-feel changes to the Phone dialer and power-down screen.

Among other things, the update also improved accessibility by adding a new Button Shapes option, which will indicate where you can tap, as well as a Darken Colors option, which enables users to scale back iOS 7's white point.

Apple first seeded iOS 7.1 to developers in mid-November after releasing iOS 7.0.4. The company has since released five betas for iOS 7.1. Pocket-lint has poured over each of them, and we previously revealed many of the changes expected.

You can grab OS 7.1 via the software update tool in the Settings menu on iOS devices. The update is rolling out, so be patient.