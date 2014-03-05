  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

Apple's Siri voice assistant to add more third-party integrations, says report

|
  Apple's Siri voice assistant to add more third-party integrations, says report
Honor Play review: The best affordable phone on the planet
5.0 starsHonor Play review: The best affordable phone on the planet

Apple is in the process of expanding Siri integration to more third-party apps and services, it's claimed.

According to a report from The Information, Apple wants to improve Siri’s search functions and feature capabilities. The report mentioned Siri is currently incapable of completing basic tasks like booking a vehicle or hotel reservation or using Apple's messaging app apart from sending text messages. But all that could soon change.

Apple is allegedly developing a feature set for Siri that would allow the voice assistant to do such tasks. Plus, Siri will eventually support more third-party integrations that don’t require direct deals with Apple. Example third-party integrations of that nature, which are already available in Siri, include OpenTable and Wolfram Alpha.

Additional improvements in the works include technology that allows Siri to select what to display on a device with constrained screen space. TechCrunch said this would allow, for instance, a running app to be "brought to the fore when a user starts jogging". In a nutshell: Apple wants to bolster Siri, making it more useful rather than a gimmicky assistant that can't even provide primary methods of interaction.

READ: Could you ever see yourself falling in love with Siri?

If these changes actually arrive, possibly within iOS 8, we would be one step closer to the operating system and voice assistance featured in Hollywood blockbuster Her. The still-many-years-away technology showcased in that film wowed movie-goers worldwide earlier this year, and it made us at Pocket-lint very anxious for the future.

PopularIn Phones
iPhone XS specs, release date, news and rumours including iPhone XS Plus!
OnePlus 6T release date, features, specs and rumours
LG V40 specs, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro displays leak, two very different phones incoming
Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro specs, release date, rumours and news
What is Apple Face ID and how does it work?
Comments