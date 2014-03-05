  Apple's Siri voice assistant to add more third-party integrations, says report

Apple is in the process of expanding Siri integration to more third-party apps and services, it's claimed.

According to a report from The Information, Apple wants to improve Siri’s search functions and feature capabilities. The report mentioned Siri is currently incapable of completing basic tasks like booking a vehicle or hotel reservation or using Apple's messaging app apart from sending text messages. But all that could soon change.

Apple is allegedly developing a feature set for Siri that would allow the voice assistant to do such tasks. Plus, Siri will eventually support more third-party integrations that don’t require direct deals with Apple. Example third-party integrations of that nature, which are already available in Siri, include OpenTable and Wolfram Alpha.

Additional improvements in the works include technology that allows Siri to select what to display on a device with constrained screen space. TechCrunch said this would allow, for instance, a running app to be "brought to the fore when a user starts jogging". In a nutshell: Apple wants to bolster Siri, making it more useful rather than a gimmicky assistant that can't even provide primary methods of interaction.

If these changes actually arrive, possibly within iOS 8, we would be one step closer to the operating system and voice assistance featured in Hollywood blockbuster Her. The still-many-years-away technology showcased in that film wowed movie-goers worldwide earlier this year, and it made us at Pocket-lint very anxious for the future.