  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

Apple to start using sapphire screens on iPhone 6 and iWatch?

|
  Apple to start using sapphire screens on iPhone 6 and iWatch?
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to know
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to knowBy Maggie Tillman

Apple may use super-strong sapphire screens on its iPhone 6 and iWatch, a new rumour suggests.

According to Canonical's CEO Mark Shuttleworth, Apple has just bought up enough sapphire screens to last about three years.

READ: iPhone 6 spotted with larger scratch-free sapphire crystal display, expected on the iWatch

This isn't the first time we've heard about Apple buying the screens - which are made of the second-strongest material on earth after diamonds. The initial news came from supply chain rumours, but whether it was meant for the iPhone 6 or iWatch wasn't clear.

According to Shuttleworth: "Apple just snapped up the entire three-year supply of the same sapphire display we wanted for the Edge." The Edge would have been a 4.5-inch device, had it reached its crowdfunding goal.

Of course this is based on Shuttleworth's comment so we must ask if the three-year supply is based on the usage of Canonical or Apple, which would clearly demand a lot more. Also the iPhone 6 will presumably be 5-inches so the 4.5-inch Edge screens wouldn't fit. But since it can be cut to size these may still appear on both the iPhone 6 and iWatch.

While we're at the rumour stage right now, sapphire displays - which won't be easy to scratch - appear to be coming soon.

READ: Apple iPhone 6 release date, rumours and everything you need to know

PopularIn Phones
  1. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X Plus and a cheaper iPhone X: What's the latest on iPhone 2018?
  2. Is this the Samsung Galaxy S10? Leaked image reveals radical new design
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  4. Honor 10 with AI Camera: How artificial intelligence makes the best dual camera
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 front panel shows up, notch-free
  1. Vivo NEX initial review: The future-thinking smartphone from China
  2. Oppo's new Find X phone has not one but three pop-up cameras
  3. Leaked Olixar screen protectors confirm notch design for all three 2018 iPhones
  4. Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium camera sample images show impressive results
  5. New iOS 12 feature will share your location with 911 centers in US
Comments