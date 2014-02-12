Is this our first look at Apple's iPhone 6? Answer: No, it's a clever fake

Sonny Dickson has published images claimed to be the iPhone 6.

The Australian-based device leaker noted on Twitter that the images are "teasers" and neglected to share any further information. Pocket-lint is unable to confirm the validity of the images, so be wary - they do look a little sketchy.

The claimed iPhone 6 images show a thinner design for Apple's next-generation handset, which matches nicely to what leaks have said over the past months. The design of the iPhone 6 also appears to be further aligned with the iPad mini and iPad Air.

Dickson was among the first to show the iPad mini and iPad Air in great detail before they launched in late-2013, so he could be on to something here.

Bloomberg noted in November that Apple was testing 4.7- and 5.5-inch screen sizes for upcoming iPhones to launch this year. The Wall Street Journal said the larger version would be 5.7-inches. It's expected Apple will ditch Gorilla Glass for the iPhone 6 and opt for stronger sapphire glass instead.

Apple is often testing different device prototypes, and that could be what Dickson has. We could have a good indication of what's to come from the Cupertino-based company, or just an old-fashion Chinese case mock-up.

UPDATE: The images shared by Dickson were shared on a "mornray886" Twitter account hours earlier. This account provided a full look at the images, claimed to be the iPhone 6.

UPDATE 2: We said above that we thought the images looked "a little sketchy" and we seem to have been proven right. There is evidence circulating on Twitter pointing to signs that the iPhone 6 devices we're fabricated by multiple render creator Martin Hajek. As realistic as they are, certain smudges and elements appear several times on these and other renders.

We almost have to take our hats off to him.