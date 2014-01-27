  Apple says iOS 7 now found on 80 per cent of iOS devices

Apple's iOS 7 is now found on 80 per cent of iOS devices, according to Apple chief financial officer Peter Oppenheimer on Monday.

iOS 7 was released alongside the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C in September, and now sits as the world's most popular mobile operating system. Oppenheimer said he was pleased with user engagement with the new OS during Apple's Q1 2014 earnings call.

To compare, the last four versions of Android, Jelly Bean 4.1 to KitKat 4.4, are found on only 60 per cent of Android devices. Apple has long touted its ability to get software updates out to users more efficiently than Google's mobile OS.

Apple touted iOS 7 as the biggest update to the iOS platform since its inception. It was the first iOS version lead by Apple design Jonathan Ive, featuring refined typography, new icons, translucency, layering, physics, and gyroscope-driven parallaxing.

Apple's Developer Center revealed on Monday that 17 per cent of iOS users are still on iOS 6, and 3 per cent are on even earlier versions.