Apple promises to fix iOS 7's 'white screen of death' in future software update

Apple has promised to fix the "whitescreen of death" bug that's affected iPhones running iOS 7 since September.

The bug causes the iPhone to "soft reboot" out of nowhere, interrupting tasks for between 30 to 60 seconds as you wait for the home screen to return. We've seen it here at Pocket-lint, and while it doesn't occur every day, it does happen more than we'd like.

Apple told Mashable in a statement: "We have a fix in an upcoming software update for a bug that can occasionally cause a home screen crash." It didn't say when the update would be available, but it's expected to come as part of iOS 7.1, which is currently in testing with developers.

BGR, who has pegged Apple's software releases correctly in the past, reported that iOS 7.1 will come to the public in March. Past the "black screen of death" fix, the new software is expected to include iOS in the Car, new accessibility options and multiple other bug fixes to smoothe over performance.