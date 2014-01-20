iPhone 6 with 4.7-inch screen due in June, 5.7-inch iPhone to follow later?
Apple may launch the iPhone 6 with a 4.7-inch screen at WWDC in June and follow-up with a 5.7-inch iPhone later in the year, according to Chinese analyst Sun Changxu
Changxu, who predicted the Moto X ahead of time, says the new iPhone 6 is going into production next month and will be a trial production with full-scale manufacturing in May - just in time for WWDC in June.
The iPhone 6 will come with a 4.7-inch display which, Changxu claims, will be the same 1136 x 640 resolution screen as the current model. A higher resolution will appear on the larger 5.7-inch model which will follow later in the year. Despite the shift in release dates we'd expect both to be announced at the same time at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June.
That being said, Apple has exhausted its easy growth through distribution expansion, following its deal with China Mobile. Now it's likely the fruit giant will need to have more than one phone launch a year - hence the two sizes of handset. Whether that will mean another launch event other than WWDC is unclear but it would be a first for Apple.
Little else is known at this early stage. Expect to hear more after the crazy announcement-fest that is Mobile World Congress in February.
