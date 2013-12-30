  First-gen Apple iPhone sells for $1500 on eBay

What is claimed to be a first-gen iPhone has just sold on eBay for $1,500 (£910).

The engraved device was sold in Australia by a user called Applefancollector - after he was told to have a clear out of his things by his wife .

The eBay ad said: "This is device is especially rare, as it shows the initial iOS version installed and the signal strength values etched on the back. This was done by Apple internally and is guaranteed genuine."

It looks real enough, but perhaps not $1,500 good. Either way it was advertised as unused so should mean it stays very valuable. It went for the listing price of $1,500 but had already reached $500 before it was snapped up.

The engravings, apparently done by Apple, clearly show this as version 1.1.1. The OS itself shows off icons which appear to turn off and on the various device sensors and connectivity options. Reminds us of how impressive this device was when it launched.

We’re ready for another jump forward like this now. Will it come from the much tipped 3D printing? We should know more after CES 2014 next week.

READ: CES 2014: What to expect at the world's largest consumer electronics trade show