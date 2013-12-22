  Jailbreak tool released for iOS 7, bringing tweaks and utilities with it

A jailbreak tool for iOS 7 has been released by the "evad3rs" team, allowing iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad users to customise the iOS software. The "evasi0n 7" jailbreak is "untethered" meaning users can turn off their device without losing the jailbreak.

The evasi0n 7 tool is easy to use on both OS X and Windows-based machines. Users plug in their device over USB and press the jailbreak button found on the evasi0n 7 software. It then runs through the motions, gains root access to the iOS operating system and installs the Cydia software.

Jailbreaking an iPhone or iPad allows users to remove limitations set in place by Apple. Users can download additional applications, extensions, and themes through Cydia software found within the jailbreak, providing tools that aren't available through the official Apple App Store.

Users are warned to be careful while jailbreaking. "We don't think there will be any problems, but we can't make any guarantees," the evad3rs team writes. "Use evasi0n 7 at your own risk." Users are encouraged to back up their device before starting the jailbreak process.

Cydia founder Jay "saurik" Freeman didn't have test time with the iOS 7 jailbreak. He warns there may be issues with Cydia, given his input wasn't used.

The evasi0n 7 jailbreak could be seen as quite a big accomplishment by the jailbreak community, given how different iOS 7 is from other versions of iOS. Apple, of course, warns users not to jailbreak as you are veering away from its approved software and, in its mind, opening yourself up to security vulnerabilities.