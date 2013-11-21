  Apple's iPhone 6 will have 4.9-inch display, says latest rumour

The iPhone 6 will have a 4.9-inch display - significantly larger than the 4-inch display found on the current iPhone 5 series - according to a new report.

The iPhone 5S is only a couple of months old, but that hasn't stopped iPhone 6 rumours from beginning to surface. However, let's first clarify that reports have long claimed Apple will release a big-screened iPhone. These stories have come from more-legitimate publications like The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, and sometimes they also come from websites such as Chinese blogs.

C Technology is one such blog with a decent track record, and it has claimed most recently - based on an insider's tip - that Apple is testing an iPhone prototype with 4.9-inch display. Specifically, the report said the iPhone 5S could get a larger screen in 2014.

That means the iPhone 6 - the presumed name for the successor to the iPhone 5S - will have a 4.9-inch display, if this rumour is true. The report also said the iPhone 5C would get a screen-size bump, though the site wasn't sure if it would have a 4.9-inch display.

Either way, the point is: Apple is allegedly looking at bigger displays all around for the iPhone. Whether this insider's tip actually pans out is another story, but it's interesting to consider all the possibilities nonetheless.

For more iPhone 6 rumours, check out Pocket-lint's round-up. Yes, there's already a host of reports out there about what we can expect to see from Apple in the coming year. Nothing like being ahead of the game.