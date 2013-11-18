  Apple releases iOS 7.1 to developers for beta testing, shouldn't be long until mass release

Apple has released the next major version of iOS - iOS 7.1 - to developers who belong to the company's developer programme. According to release notes provided to Pocket-lint from a developer, the iOS 7.1 update will bring users several major bug fixes for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod.

It's not clear when iOS 7.1 will be released to the public, but it shouldn't be long now it's in developer testing. Specifically, the update adds fixes to network connection issues and performance bugs. In the way of new features, users will find an upgraded Flickr logo, an option to upload burst mode photos to Photo Stream, and a new "auto HDR mode" under the camera.

The iOS 7.1 follows iOS 7.0.4 which Apple released to users last week, fixing issues with FaceTime calls.

If you're a developer, you can grab iOS 7.1 from the Developer Center. The rest of us will be waiting a few weeks until Apple firms up the software.