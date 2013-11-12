  Slite Card Case for iPhone 5C keeps your phone and credit cards safe

There's a new iPhone 5C case on the market that puts all of your eggs into one basket, and it's called the Slite Card Case from CM4.

The case, which boasts one-piece construction, features a built-in wallet that will store things like ID cards, credit cards, etc. Don't get too carried away, though. To maintain its slim profile, the Slite Card Case can securely hold three cards. No more. It also has a thumb release, making it easier for you to access your cards in a jiffy.

Colours are available in Black Onyx, Slate Gray, Pacific Green and Purple Orchid. There's also a soft-touch matte finish that makes the entire case lightweight and portable. After all, you don't want to carry around a brick for a device- and money-holder. The case itself will protect the iPhone 5C against impacts and scratches, while the rubber lining doubles as a shock absorber.

For those of you experiencing déjà vu, you're probably just recalling the Otterbox Commuter Series that launched last month. It is designed for iPhone 5, iPhone 5S or Samsung Galaxy S4 and - like the Slite Card Case - serves a handy way of keeping your paper money and credit cards safe, while ensuring you need to carry around only one item in your pocket or bag.

CM4’s Slite Card Case is available for pre-order now for $29.99 (£19) at CM4.com/Slite. That's substantially cheaper than Otterbox's £34.99 case. You'll also get a microfiber cleaning cloth and one-year premium warranty. Shipping begins in November.