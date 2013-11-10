  Apple reportedly releasing 4.7 and 5.5-inch iPhones with curved glass in 2014

Apple has plans to release two next-generation handsets next year, to include a bigger screen and curved glass, according to Bloomberg.

The report notes the new handsets, to be 4.7 and 5.5 inches in size, will be available in the second half of 2014 to users around the world. So we can deduce Apple will stick with its September release time frame, making for a yearly upgrade pattern. The glass on the displays will curve downward, a first for the iPhone line.

Apple is also working on sensors that can distinguish between hard and light touches, according to Bloomberg. The new technology isn't expected to land on Apple's 2014 line, however.

Apart from screen size, specifics for the handsets - expected to be iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C replacements - have not been named. If Bloomberg's report is to be believed (the publication has had solid Apple scoops in the past), Apple will be changing its iPhone line heavily from the 4-inch design it's stuck close to for so long and jumping on the phablet craze.

Bloomberg isn't the first to report larger displays out of Apple: The Wall Street Journal and analyst reports have noted the same.

Samsung was actually the first company to debut a curved screen smartphone last month, followed by LG. Apple's handsets sound like they'll curve on the edges, rather than the whole screen. Specifics for Apple's iOS 8 haven't been named, but we can speculate the software will take advantage of the curved glass, and of course, Jony Ive - Apple's senior vice-president of design -will probably throw in a few other surprises.

The drawback to Bloomberg's report? Your iPhone 5S now feels old.