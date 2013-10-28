  Apple CEO Tim Cook continues to tease new product categories for 2014

Apple CEO Tim Cook is vague about the company's plans for the coming months, but the budding executive continues to tease customers will see "exciting new products" and product categories in 2014. In a world where pundits expect an Apple TV set and iWatch from the company, his comments resonate well with the Apple community.

Cook made the tease while speaking during Apple's FY13 Q4 earnings call on Monday, responding to a question from an analyst. The analyst expressed concern that Apple hasn't delivered into new product categories as of yet, though Cook corrected him by saying it won't be until 2014 like originally promised.

"I didn't say in April you would see them this year or in first half of next year," Cook said. "I said you would see exciting new products from us in the fall of this year and across next year. You've seen that."

Cook didn't give specifics but told investors Apple will be coming together to build the next product.

"If you look at the skills Apple has, from hardware to software to services and an incredible app ecosystem, this set of things are very very unique," Cook said. "We obviously believe we can use our skills in building other great products that are in categories that represent areas that we do not participate today."

The Apple TV set and iWatch instantly come to mind - two products that have been notoriously tipped for a 2014 launch. Given these are two areas Apple hasn't yet explored, we'll leave you to speculate if the two are likely candidates.

Cook's tease came shortly after announcing $37.5 billion in revenue, $7.5 billion in net profit, 33.8 million iPhones, 14.1 million iPads, 4.6 million Macs, and 3.49 million iPods during the last 90 days.