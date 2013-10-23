  1. Home
  Phones
  Phone news
  Apple phone news

Apple releases iOS 7.0.3 with motion sickness and iMessage fixes

Apple has released the next incremental update to iOS 7, this time dubbed version 7.0.3. The update was released shortly after Apple's iPad and Mac event on Tuesday, bringing several welcom changes to the iOS platform in the form of a 92.8MB update.

The update process is easy. Users can now grab the update over-the-air on their iOS 7 device. 

iOS 7.0.3 most notably features the addition of iCloud Keychain. First announced at WWDC in June, iCloud Keychain lets users track account names, passwords, and credit card numbers across their Mac and iOS devices with 256-bit AES encryption. Autofill, strong encryption, and sync across devices are the highlights Apple is using to sell the iCloud Keychain feature. 

Motion sickness should also be cured in the update, following complaints from users. A "Reduce Motion" setting is now found to reduce anything too harsh. MacStories has a great video showing how the new setting helps. 

iOS 7.0.3 also brings improved password management in Safari. Most notably, users will be happy to find fixes to iMessage - the platform that has been seeing an abundance of issues since the release of iOS 7 in September.

Minor updates include the lock screen to delay display of "slide to unlock" when Touch ID is in use, adds back the ability to search the web and Wikipedia from Spotlight search, improves system stability when using iWork apps, fixes an accelerometer calibration issue, fixes a bug that could allow someone to bypass the lockscreen passcode, and more.

There's still no word on the next major iOS 7.1 update, but in the meantime Apple is keeping the smaller releases flowing.

