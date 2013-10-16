iPhone 5S-optimised Nike+ Move app launches 6 November

Nike has announced that its iPhone 5S-optimised Nike+ Move app will be available on the App Store from 6 November. The Nike+ Move app is the first to take advantage of the new M7 processor found in the iPhone 5S, which enables the handset to gather data from the accelerometer, gyroscope and compass.

Nike+ Move was launched by Apple at its September iPhone 5S event. According to both companies, the Nike+ Move App brings an introductory NikeFuel experience for iPhone 5S users. Nike+ Move measures when, where and how you moved and uses NikeFuel to motivate you. Nike+ Move gets social too, letting you compare your activity with that of friends and other Nike+ Move users.

Apple says the new M7 processor and accompanying developer tools will lead to "better fitness and activity apps that go well beyond what other mobile devices offer".

The M7 processor measures user motion data, even while the device is asleep, and saves battery life for a pedometer or other fitness apps that use the accelerometer throughout the day. Nike+ Move will be our first look.

But the app isn't meant to be a replacement for other products in the Nike+ ecosystem. "The Nike+ Move App is an introductory experience of NikeFuel wherever you carry the new iPhone 5S," Nike told Pocket-lint. "It calculates how active you are and uses NikeFuel to motivate you and your friends to move more.

"The Nike+ ecosystem - led by Nike+ Running, Nike+ FuelBand and the Nike+ FuelBand App - includes features and functionality far beyond what the introductory Nike+ Move App delivers." So think strictly introductory, here - not getting too fancy.

Nike also confirmed the app will be free.