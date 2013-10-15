  Otterbox Preserver Series cases bring waterproofing and ruggedness to iPhone and normal SGS4

Otterbox has announced a new series of iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S4 cases that allow you to take your device anywhere you like, including wet and dusty locations.

The Otterbox Preserver Series - initially available for iPhone 5 with iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C and SGS4 versions to follow soon - is waterproof down to 2 metres (IP-X8), drop proof from 2 metres, and dust-proof (IP-6X).

Each case comes in two pieces which snap together for easy installation. They are made from a solid plastic frame lined with device-cradling foam and over moulded bumpers. There is a built-in screen protector.

The Preserver Series also comes with an adjustable lanyard and there are multiple colours available for each specific device.

A UK price is yet to be revealed, but the cases cost $89.95 each, around £56.29. The iPhone 5 version is available from otterbox.com along with the ability to register your interest for the others.