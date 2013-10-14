  Apple Reuse and Recycling Programme goes live in UK Apple Stores today

The chance to trade in your old Apple handset when you upgrade in store has arrived in the UK today. You've probably already read our coverage of the Apple Reuse and Recycling Programme coming to Apple Stores in the UK, and now you can try it for yourself.

Apple has already offered a trade-in platform online for more than three years, but this is the first time it's been possible to do it in store. That means you can check your phone's value online first then head along to an Apple Store and have it ready to trade-in, saving you money on your new handset.

"iPhones hold great value. So, Apple Retail Stores in the UK are launching a new program to assist customers who wish to bring in their previous-generation iPhone for reuse or recycling," an Apple spokesperson has said. "In addition to helping support the environment, customers will be able to receive a credit for their returned phone that they can use toward the purchase of a new iPhone."

So if you're thinking of upgrading to an iPhone 5S or iPhone 5C now's the time to do it without hurting your wallet too much.