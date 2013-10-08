Apple reportedly launching iTunes Radio in UK, Canada and more in early 2014

After a September launch in the US, thanks to iOS 7 and iTunes 11.1, Apple's iTunes Radio is said to be expanding into the UK and other countries in early 2014. The information comes courtesy of Bloomberg, which cites sources "with knowledge of the situation" said. The launch date fits with job listings that previously indicated the expansion of iTunes Radio.

Specifically, the countries to get iTunes Radio in early 2014 include UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. If the target is met, Apple will beat industry leader Pandora to the streaming space in the UK and Canada, which could potentially be a big deal for the Cupertino-based company as it works to attract listeners to iTunes Radio.

Apple is said to be moving faster than Pandora because of record agreements with the international arm of Universal Music Group and other record companies, whereas Pandora has yet to make moves in the international space and instead "relies on rights granted by government entities".

"One of our top priorities is to bring iTunes Radio obviously here in the UK but everywhere in the world," Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice-president of internet software and services, said last week in an interview with AP from London. "We certainly want to be in more than 100 countries."

Apple has not confirmed the 2014 rollout date provided by Bloomberg, but given the evidence, it sounds likely.