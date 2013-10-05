  Original Siri revealed: Atlanta-based Susan Bennett says she voiced Apple's assistant

We already know the voices behind Apple's Siri in the UK, Australia and other places, but it's long been a mystery as to who voiced the original US-based Siri. That is, until today.

Say hello to Susan Bennett, the voice of Siri. Since the debut of Apple's iPhone 4S roughly two years ago, she's been greeting us, serving useful information and sometimes responding with quirky, dry humour. Bennett is a voice-over actress who lives in Atlanta, and she's been supplying her vocals to commercials, GPS systems and even airports for over 40 years.

Now, on the second birthday of Siri, she's come forward to reveal herself. But she's only doing it to set the record straight. A video report by The Verge, called "How Siri found its voice", mistakingly led some viewers to believe that Siri was voiced by an actress in the video, and Bennett wants the world to know that actress isn't Siri.

Bennett told CNN that she recorded the voice of Siri in July 2005, when she read numerous lines for four hours every day for a company that splices up spoken phrases and pieces them together to create natural-sounding AI voices for automated systems like Siri. CNN later confirmed with an audio-forensics expert that Bennett and Siri's voices are a perfect match.

Apple has yet to comment on or confirm Bennett as the voice of Siri, though Bennett has no doubt: "Oh, I knew. It's obviously me. It's my voice," she told CNN. Check out a snapshot of her interview below.