  Apple named Best Global Brand in Interbrand report for first time, displaces Coca-Cola

Apple has been named the Best Global Brand in a report that examines the top 100 most valuable brands.

Last week, the Cupertino technology giant topped the 2013/14 list of coolest brands in the UK, and has now been named the best in the world for the first time. And it knocked the mighty Coca-Cola off the perch, which had held the title for the last 13 consecutive years.

The annual report is published by Interbrand, which determines the top 100 valuable global brands by looking at a number of key aspects. It looks at the financial performance of the branded products or service, the role the brand plays in influencing customer choice, and the strength it has to command a premium price or secure earnings for the company.

Apple's brand value, says Interbrand, is $98.3 billion. Its 2013 record of 72 million Macs and record sales of both the iPhone and iPad have also been taken into consideration, along with the way it has "created a seamless omnichannel experience for customers".

Google has also risen dramatically to second in the list. The top 10 also hosts IBM, Microsoft, Samsung and Intel as technology firms dominate.

You can find out more about Interbrand's list and see the entire top 100 at interbrand.com.

1. Apple

2. Google

3. Coca-Cola

4. IBM

5. Microsoft

6. GE

7. McDonald's

8. Samsung

9. Intel

10. Toyota

11. Mercedes-Benz

12. BMW

13. Cisco

14. Disney

15. HP

16. Gillette

17. Louis Vutton

18. Oracle

19. Amazon

20. Honda