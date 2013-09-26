Apple iOS 7.0.2 update rolls out to fix lock screen bug

As promised, Apple has begun to roll out iOS 7.0.2 to fix a lock screen security bug.

Apple released iOS 7 to the public earlier this month, and reports about the flaw began to surface within 24 hours of the software's launch. Many users were complaining that they could bypass the iPhone's lock screen and access photos, emails, texts and other personal information as well as social networks like Facebook, Flickr and Twitter.

Apple's latest update will act as a security patch for the bug. Specifically, iOS 7.0.2 will fix bugs that "could allow someone to bypass the lock screen passcode". There's also a Greek keyboard option for passcodes in the update.

To install iOS 7.0.2, just go to Settings > General > Software Update. iOS will auto-check for available updates, and any available updates auto-download if your device is connected to Wi-Fi and a power source.