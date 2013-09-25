  AppleCare+ goes international for cover on iPhone, iPad and iPod devices

If you use AppleCare+ as a protection plan for you iPhone, iPad or iPod Apple has just upgraded you for international cover.

AppleCare+ was previously only for the country in which the plan was taken out but now Apple will cover you in any country where AppleCare+ can be taken out.

The change was a small one made in Apple's documentation and spotted by TechCrunch. Customers who paid for the extended coverage will be protected internationally but only by the level of AppleCare offered in the country they are in.

In the UK, customers who want AppleCare+ will have to sign-up their iPhone or iPad within 30 days of purchase at £79.00. When accidental damage occurs and a customer wants to have their device fixed, they will be required to pay a £39 service fee.

Countries where AppleCare+ can be purchased are Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, the UK, and the US.