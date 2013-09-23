  iOS 7 design sparks new Japanese porn craze

With the release of iOS 7, Apple's latest iteration of its mobile operating system, Japanese iPhone owners have started a new craze based on its flat design. As the boxes that appear as pop-ups on the screen merely blur the background, some users are recreating Japanese pornography pictures using just their phone and posting them online.

Funny more than naughty, the pictures show cunningly placed blurred boxes, from opened folders to the swipe-up menu screen, over a model or actor/actress' bits and bobs. They ape real legal Japanese pornography as the naughtier parts of the human anatomy are similarly masked by either blurred segments or pixels by law in the country.

Some of the shots aren't necessarily pornographic in nature, but with the pop-up seemingly become so.

Twitter accounts and blogs from Japanese residents have started to post the pictures and the craze is building. Now that's something Apple has over its rivals, but somehow we doubt it will be featuring on company adverts any time soon.

