  Why bother queuing? iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C available just minutes from Apple Stores

We've been checking around on your behalf to see where you can pick up an iPhone 5S or iPhone 5C on launch day. Look at the madness at the Apple store today. The gist of our findings is you'd better move fast as everywhere is selling out.

No iPhone 5S or iPhone 5C handsets are available SIM-free from anywhere other than the Apple Store. It sounds like they will go on sale elsewhere in four to six weeks.

Here's what's happening in the Covent Garden area and surroundings.

iPhone 5S is totally sold out and if you order today it should arrive on 4 or 5 October.

iPhone 5C is available in blue 16GB, pink 16GB, or white 16GB, with next day delivery for all the others.

iPhone 5S models are going quick with limited stock left.

iPhone 5C still is available in all colours with plenty spare.

iPhone 5S in space grey at 16GB or 32GB are still available but everything else is sold out.

iPhone 5C is available in blue, white, or pink on Orange only.

iPhone 5S is sold out with a three to six week wait on orders.

iPhone 5C variants are all in stock with plenty available.

Some iPhone 5S handsets are still available on T-mobile but the majority are on EE.

iPhone 5C is in stock on EE but not Orange.

All stores were too busy to answer the phone so we expect they must be near to selling out too.

