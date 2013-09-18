  iOS 7 is here, get it for your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch

Apple has officially launched iOS 7 for compatible iPhones, iPads and the iPod touch. It is available now to download and install through iTunes or over-the-air (where applicable).

Unfortunately, like previous iterations of the operating system, it won't be available for all devices. It will be able to be installed only on iPhones 4, 4S and 5 (the 5S and 5C phones will come with it pre-installed when they are released on Friday 20 September); iPads from iPad 2 and up, including the iPad mini; and the fifth-generation iPod touch. Earlier devices miss out, we're afraid, but Apple has put in place a programme to ensure that older, compatible versions of apps will be available.

Pocket-lint has reviewed iOS 7 already and it is clear from the off that this is a leap forward in many ways for the technology giant. Sir Jony Ive oversaw the design of the software and has opted for a more flat, colourful aesthetic. There are also stacks of new features throughout, including iBeacon, a new-style Safari browser and improvements to Siri.

Judging by previous years, you might have to wait a while to get your iOS 7 downloaded and installed. Hopefully you'll find it all worthwhile.

