  Watch Burberry's London Fashion show: 15-minute video shot with 14 iPhone 5S phones

Burberry has posted a 15-minute video of its spring/summer 2014 collection shown at the start of London Fashion Week, and it was captured entirely with Apple's yet-to-be-released iPhone 5S. Fourteen of them, to be exact.

Christopher Bailey, Burberry's chief creative officer, told Pocket-lint that nine iPhone 5S phones were on the runway to grab shots of the models, three were on a moving rail cam to catch the action, one was on the roof to record the entire scene and another was on a jimmy rig outside for celeb sightings.

All the footage was then edited into a single video. It is live on Burberry's YouTube channel (also below) and goes up to 720p HD. The video quality looks stellar, but that's also because the shooting conditions were very controlled. No blurring, shaking or any of that amateur stuff; Burberry aimed for the highest quality, which isn't that surprising for a luxury fashion house.

Bailey told Pocket-lint that the promotion with Apple came from his friendship with Apple's design head Jony Ive. He also said that the iPhone 5S's slow-motion mode was his favourite new feature: "Slow-mo, everyone is obsessing over Slow-mo, oh my god. I was doing it last night in rehearsals and it was amazing."

Check out the full interview - and then tell us in the comments below what you think of the video footage. Also, can you spot any celebrities? We noticed Cara Delevingne on the catwalk, as well as Harry Styles, Sienna Miller, Paloma Faith and others in the crowd.