  Apple planning 15 October event to detail new iMac, MacBook Pro and iPads?

If a report from French-based publication MacGeneration is to be believed, Apple is holding a media event on 15 October to talk new products. Rumour of a second Apple event for the second half of 2013 comes at a time when iMac stock has begun to dwindle at retailers and suspicion of an iPad mini refresh has run rampant.

The publication didn't provide any exact details on the event, and Pocket-lint isn't able to confirm it. But it does make sense for Apple to hold a second event following the launch of the iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, and iOS 7 in September - if its previous product release cycle is to be followed.

The event matches with when Apple is expected to release the next-generation of OS X - dubbed Mavericks - in October. Apple has typically bundled the launch of new Macs together with its new operating systems, and not to mention Apple has confirmed the new Mac Pro was set for an autumn release. We were impressed by Apple's powerful-beast when we laid our eyes on it in June.

As for the next-generation iPad mini, rumours have pointed to a high-resolution (Retina) screen made mainly by supplier Samsung and due out sometime in Q4 of 2013. The Wall Street Journal said in August that Apple could also be working to offer multiple colour backplates for the iPad mini. Think what Apple has done for the iPod touch in this situation. Specific colours were not named, but if history repeats itself, colours would include slate, silver, purple, pink, yellow, green and red.