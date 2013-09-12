  iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C: Where can you buy them in the US?

We've told you virtually everything you need to know about Apple's new iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C. We've gone hands-on with both devices, compared both to each other, and we gave a run down of specifications and new details that emerged after the event.

Now it's time to purchase the handsets, and if you're in the US, there are a lot of options that you'll need to sort through. We've compiled a list of every retailer in the US selling the handsets.

Interestingly, Apple isn't holding pre-orders for the iPhone 5S - for whatever reason. This means you'll more than likely need to get in line early to buy the iPhone 5S - especially before the stock quickly dwindles as it has in years past.

Walmart

At this moment, Walmart is offering the best deal on the iPhone 5S. The 16GB iPhone 5S will be available for $189 on two-year contract, undercutting Apple's official pricing by $11. Like Apple, Walmart will make the iPhone 5S available on 20 September.

AT&T, Sprint and Verizon

When it comes to iPhone pricing, the nation's three largest carriers don't differ too much on pricing (at least at the start of selling the phone).

The 16GB iPhone 5S will be available for $199 on-contract, the 32GB for $299 on-contract, and the 64GB for $399 on-contract from all three carriers.

AT&T has announced its NEXT pricing. With $0 down you can get the iPhone 5S for $27 per month for 20 months. With AT&T Next, after 12 payments, you're eligible to trade in your device with an updated 20-month contract and new monthly payments.

T-Mobile / Unlocked

T-Mobile hasn't come out officially and revealed pricing, but pricing for the 16GB did surface early on one of its registration pages. T-Mobile's Simple Choice pricing for the iPhone 5S will cost $99 down and 24 monthly payments of $22.91 a month for the 16GB version - meaning a grand total of $648.84 after the two years. If you're unclear on how T-Mobile's plans work, we've detailed them here.



The T-Mobile version of the iPhone 5S will also be available from Apple's website for the unlocked price: 16GB for $649, 32GB for $749 and 64GB for $849.

Given the GSM version of the iPhone 5S will be made available unlocked from Apple, this means AT&T customers will also be able to use the unlocked version. The unlocked iPhone means you don't have to make a wireless contract commitment. While it supports T-Mobile and AT&T bands, the unlocked iPhone will not work with CDMA-based carriers, including Sprint and Verizon Wireless.

On the other hand, Apple will make the iPhone 5C available for pre-order. Apple says pre-orders will begin 12:01 Pacific Time on 13 September, so customers can reserve their red, blue, pink, green or yellow handset.

Walmart

Like the iPhone 5S, Walmart will offer significant savings on the iPhone 5C. Customers will have all of the colour choices. The 16GB version of the 5C will cost $79. That's a $20 savings over what's offered from Apple.

Radio Shack

Radio Shack announced that it too would offer the iPhone 5C. Pre-orders begin at the time of store opening. Radio Shack doesn't specify pricing, so we're left to assume it will be the same as Apple's pricing.

AT&T, Sprint and Verizon

Again, the big three carriers don't differ too much on pricing.

The 16GB iPhone 5C will be available for $99 on-contract and the 32GB for $199 on contract. Apple won't offer a 64GB version of the iPhone 5C, more than likely to keep down on price - since it is a budget handset after all.

AT&T has announced its NEXT pricing. With $0 down you can get the iPhone 5C for $22 per month for 20 months.

T-Mobile / Unlocked

T-Mobile hasn't officially come out and revealed pricing, but pricing for the 16GB did surface early on one of its registration pages. Through its UnCarrier plans, T-Mobile will offer the iPhone 5C for $0 down and 24 monthly payments of $22 a month. All totalled, the 16GB variant of the iPhone 5C will run $528.

The unlocked version of the iPhone 5C will run you $549 for the 16GB version and $649 for the 32GB version. Along with T-Mobile support, AT&T customers will also be able to use the unlocked version. The unlocked iPhone means you don't have to make a wireless contract commitment. While it supports T-Mobile and AT&T bands, the unlocked iPhone will not work with CDMA-based carriers, including Sprint and Verizon Wireless.