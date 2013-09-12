iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C battery specs revealed: how do they compare?

Apple was a little vague when it came to detailing the battery specs of the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C during Tuesday's keynote, noting only that the both iPhones feature a bigger Lithium-ion battery.

The company later posted a specs page for both iPhones and revealed that they have 10 hours of talk time on 3G, 250 hours standby time, 8 hours of internet use on 3G, 10 hours of internet use on LTE or Wi-Fi, 10 hours of video playback and 40 hours of audio playback.

For reference: the iPhone 5 had 8 hours of talk time on 3G, 225 hours of standby time, 8 hours of internet use on LTE, 10 hours of internet use on Wi-Fi, 10 hours of video playback and 40 hours of audio playback. In Pocket-lint's tests, we were easily able to get through the day, although not beyond that if we used it heavily on the go with location settings turned on.

While all that's fine and dandy, Apple didn't disclose the new batteries in terms of Whr or mAh. Tech website AnandTech therefore combed through US Federal Communications documents recently to determine the exact battery size and capacity for both iPhones. It found the following battery capacity specs: iPhone 5S - 5.96 Whr; iPhone 5C - 5.73 Whr; iPhone 5 - 5.45 Whr.

As for battery size, the iPhone 5S has a 1,570mAh battery, while iPhone 5C has a slightly smaller battery at 1,507mAh. The iPhone 5 had a 1,440mAh battery.

So, what does all this mean? The iPhone 5S has a 10 per cent increase in battery life over the iPhone 5, whereas the iPhone 5C has just a 5 per cent increase.