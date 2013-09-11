  Right on time, OtterBox releases iPhone 5S Defender Series case

OtterBox has released its Defender Series case for the iPhone 5S, following the announcement of the iPhone 5S on Tuesday.

OtterBox is known for its cases that are capable of handling rugged conditions, protecting iPhone owners from drops with three layers of material. Its a huge case, but many swear by it.

The three layers that are found on the Defender Series are the screen protector, polycarbonate inner layer, and a silicone outer layer that handles most of the protection. For those who don't mind social judgement, a belt-clip holster is included for easy access from the hip.

Furthermore, playing on the popularity of phone customisation these days, OtterBox will let you choose from 289 colour combinations for your case. You can design the outer layer and inner layer with several different options available.

Apart from the Defender Series, OtterBox has also released the Commuter Series, Reflex Series, and Prefix Series for the iPhone 5S. The Commuter Series offers two-layer protection instead of three, and the Reflex Series is built to be the lightest out of all four cases made available. The Prefix series offers only one layer of protection. Each case reduces in size and protection as the prices go down - you get the pattern.

OtterBox lists all four cases on its website available for shipping now to arrive before your iPhone 5S is made available in-store on 20 September. Price for the Defender Series, Commuter Series, Reflex Series, and Prefix Series is as follows: $49.95-$59.95, $34.95-$39.90, $34.95, and $24.95 respectively.