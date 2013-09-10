  1. Home
Apple iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C will only work on Vodafone and EE 4G networks

UPDATE 1: Three has confirmed that the iPhone 5S and 5C will work on its 4G when it is up and running this December.

UPDATE 2: O2 has announced that it will offer Apple's iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C on O2 Refresh tariffs in the UK however while doing so had to admit that customers who but the iPhone on the network aren't going to get 4G from day one.

Despite Tim Cook just telling us that the new iPhone 5S and 5C will work on more LTE bands than any smartphone in the world - in the UK they'll only work at LTE speeds on Vodafone and EE 4G.

The Apple website shows the LTE connectivity for the whole world. At this stage we're taking this with a pinch of salt as we've already heard from Three and O2 talking about their plans to support the new iPhone - mentioning 4G.

O2 and Three are on 800MHz and 1800MHz frequencies, which the iPhones support. Looks like Apple has left them off the list on its site. This may be due to the networks not yet certifying the handsets.

We're getting in contact with them now and will update the story once we have more details.

But if this is the case it'll mean less competition, more expensive 4G and a tougher road ahead for O2 and Three to keep affordable and competitive. Thanks Apple.

