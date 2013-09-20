  Apple iPhone 5S: Release date and where can I get it?

The Apple iPhone 5S release day is officially here, with the device bringing with it a range of updates but sticking mostly to the iPhone 5 design you know and love. It comes with a more powerful processor, the 64-bit A7, it comes with a TouchID fingerprint scanner and it comes with an updated camera.

It pushes the iPhone 5 aside, giving you a choice of three colours - silver, gold and space grey - this time around along with the newly refreshed iOS 7. It promises to be faster, not only inside, but supporting a wider selection of LTE bands, so should make for a better device all round.

But the real question is when and where can I get it from? Fear not, we have rounded up all the information in one place so you have everything to hand.

You will be able to buy the handset from Apple retail stores 8.00am on 20 September, and from the Apple online store at 12.01am. It will cost you from £549 SIM free, for the 16GB model. The 32GB iPhone 5S price will be £629 SIM free and the 64GB iPhone 5S will cost you an eye-watering £709. As normal, it will be available from the Apple Store for those prices.

Most networks have released their prices, although a couple hadn't when we published this feature so we will update it as we hear about them.

Vodafone has confirmed that it will be stocking all the new iPhone models, including the iPhone 4S, the iPhone 5S and the iPhone 5C.

The company has also announced its pricing, offering the iPhone 5S on both Vodafone Red 4G-ready and Vodafone Red 3G 24-month plans, as well as 4G-ready SIM-only plans and 12 month plans.

The cheapest 24-month contract has a monthly line rental of £47 and comes with 6GB of data if you order before the end of October, unlimited minutes and texts, plus Sky Sports or Spotify Premium for 6 months. You’ll have to pay an upfront cost of £79 for the 16GB model, £149 for the 32GB model and £229 for the 64GB model. However if you choose a higher monthly rental, the upfront costs for the iPhone 5S handset reduce.

For example, the 24-month £57 a month contract means you will pay £19 for the 16GB, £49 for the 32GB and £99 for the 64GB.

For 12-month 4G contracts, you’ll pay a minimum of £52 a month with an upfront cost of £249 for the 16GB, £299 for the 32GB and £379 for the 64GB. This will give you the same as the 24-month £47 a month contract. Just like the 24-month contract, if you choose a higher monthly rental, the upfront cost for the handset comes down.

There are also 3G 12-month and 24-month contracts. The 12-month plans start at £47 a month with an upfront cost of £249 for the 16GB, £299 for the 32GB and £379 for the 64GB. The 24-month plans start at £42 a month with a £79 upfront cost for the 16GB, £149 for the 32GB and £229 for the 64GB. Both these contracts will give you 1GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts.

You will be able to find more iPhone 5S deals on the Vodafone website.

O2 has announced that it will offer Apple's iPhone 5S on O2 Refresh tariffs in the UK however while doing so had to admit that customers who but the iPhone on the network aren't going to get 4G from day one.

The iPhone 5S will be available through O2 on 20 September. O2 hasn't said when customers will be able to use 4G on either device.

There are a number of contracts available on O2 including 3G and 4G options.

The 4G contract incurring the lowest upfront cost is £47 a month for 24 months and gives you unlimited minutes and texts, along with 1GB of data. You will be able to get the 16GB iPhone 5S for free on this contract, but you will pay an upfront cost of £79.99 for the 32GB model and £119.99 for the 64GB model on the same contract.

O2 also offers 3G contracts on the iPhone 5S, with slightly reduced monthly payments. The 3G contract with the lowest upfront cost is £42 a month for unlimited minutes and texts, plus 1GB of data. The upfront costs for the handset itself will be the same as the 4G costs, with the 16GB free, the 32GB setting you back £79.99 and the 64GB costing £119.99 upfront on this contract.

There are other options, for example, you could choose to pay £119.99, £179.99 or £219.99 for the 16GB, 32GB and 64GB respectively and take your monthly payments down to £42 a month for 24 months on a 4G contract and £37 a month on a 3G contract.

You can find more iPhone 5S deals on the O2 website.

EE has confirmed that the iPhone 5S will be available on EE, with 4G, as well as Orange and T-Mobile, from 20 September.

For those with eligable devices, you'll be able to upgrade your phone to the iPhone 5S on EE's new Swap plan.

It has also revealed its pricing plans for the networks under the EE umbrella. On EE's 4G price plans, which start at £26 for 500MB and run to £51 per month for 20GB of data, you can get the 16GB model for just £19.99 up front. That is on the most expensive plan however.

For an average 4G price plan of, say, £36 per month for 1.5GB of data you will have to shell out £149.99 for the 16GB phone, £269.99 for the 32GB model and £349.99 for the 64GB version. These are all 24-month contracts.

If you're not fussed about 4G network connectivity, you can get the 16GB iPhone 5S for £119.99 on a £37 per month contract that includes 1GB of data. A £42 per month contract with 3GB data allowance offers the phone for £99.99.

T-Mobile offers 3G plans with unlimited amount of data for around the same price - you'll have to cough up a bit more for the phone, however. Pay £37 per month and the 16GB model will cost £139.99 up front. It will be £119.99 on a £42 per month fully unlimited contract.

Three has confirmed the iPhone 5S will be available on Three on a couple of 24-month contracts.

The Unlimited 500 plan gives you 500 minutes, 5000 texts and unlimited data. You will pay £99 upfront for any of the models, whether 16GB, 32GB or 64GB, but the monthly payments will vary depending on the model you choose.

The iPhone 5S 16GB on the Unlimited 500 will cost £37 a month, the 32GB will cost £42 a month and the 64GB will cost £47 a month.

Three also offers the One Plan, which comes with 2000 minutes, 5000 texts and unlimited data. The same £99 upfront cost will apply to any model again, but you will pay £41 a month for the 16GB, £46 a month for the 32GB and £51 a month for the 64GB iPhone 5S on this plan.

It's worth noting although 4G is not yet available on this network, the company will be providing 4G speeds at no extra cost to customers with 4G-ready devices when the service becomes available across London, Manchester and Birmingham in December.

The Carphone Warehouse is offering the iPhone 5S on a number of networks including Vodafone, O2 and EE.

You can pick up an iPhone 5S 16GB for free on a 24-month contract with Vodafone at the Carphone Warehouse. You will pay £42 a month and get unlimited UK minutes and texts, as well as a 2GB of data.

For the iPhone 5S 32GB, the "best free phone deal" is on O2 where you will pay £79 upfront, with a £42 a month contract. The 24-month plan gives you unlimited minutes and texts, along with 1GB of data.

If you are looking for an iPhone 5S 64GB, the "best free phone deal" also comes from Vodafone, like the 16GB model. The same contract as the 16GB, you will pay £42 a month for 24 months, but the 64GB comes with an upfront cost of £79.

For more iPhone 5S deals, visit The Carphone Warehouse website.

Phones 4u also have a number of deals with a variety of networks including Vodafone, EE and Orange.

The iPhone 5S 16GB will cost you nothing on EE's £51 a month contract. The 24-month contract comes with unlimited minutes and texts, along with 20GB of 4G data.

If you want an iPhone 5S 32GB, you can get it for free on Vodafone's £57 a month contract. The 24-month plan will give you unlimited minutes and texts, along with 8GB of 4G data, plus an extra 4GB.

The iPhone 5S 64GB will cost you £59 on the same Vodafone plan as the 32GB. You could also pay £219.99 upfront and then £42 a month on an Orange 24-month contract. This plan includes unlimited minutes and texts, with 3GB of data.

There are more iPhone 5S deals on the Phones 4u website.

Tesco Mobile will also be offering the Apple iPhone 5S on a number of 24-month contracts.

There are no upfront costs with the handset, and it will be offered on the company's Anytime Upgrade plans, allowing customers to upgrade to a new device at any time.

The cheapest monthly plan for the 16GB iPhone 5S is £39.50 a month, which will give you 1000 minutes, 5000 texts and 2GB of data. The same contract will cost you £42.50 a month for the 32GB model and £46.50 a month for the 64GB model.