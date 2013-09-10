  Apple iPhone 5S available in gold, silver and space grey options, looking bling

In addition to the 80s-style, multi-coloured iPhone 5C, it's the announcement of the iPhone 5S that really stole the show at Apple's press conference, jointly held in Cupertino and half way around the world in Berlin.

Let's forget about what's under the 5S's surface for a moment as it's the external finish that's taken to another level. If, that is, you want a bling silver or gold finish on your phone. Yup, the iPhone 5S comes in gold, silver and space grey colour schemes.

The body is built from aluminium with chamfered edges for a smooth, all-in-one exterior panel. The colour scheme carries through to the front Home button too, where a small ring of your gold, silver or grey encircles the circular button. It looks like high-quality stuff as is typical of Apple.

But it's still just the same size as the original iPhone 5. The 4-inch screen means the same rows of apps available in iOS 7. Apple's not playing the larger handset game and we're not sure if a lick of gold paint can get us excited enough about the latest handset from Cupertino's finest.

The Apple iPhone 5S lands in stores on 20 September, priced from £549 (16GB).