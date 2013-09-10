And so it begins: the Apple Store is down
Like a well-loved tradition, the Apple Store has gone down and our excitement levels have gone up. Just two and a half hours to go and Apple should be taking the wraps off its new iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C in Berlin.
The rumour mill says we're due for some innovation with a fingerprint reader called Touch ID sensor. But YouTube jokers maintain, in a funny spoof video, that the S in 5S will stand for "Same" as we get yet another innovation-free clone.
Either way we're pretty sure an iPhone 5C will make an appearance as the first budget handset from the fruit giant - making it a greater threat to the market gobbling Samsung. We may even get a refreshed Apple TV, be that hardware or software, with exciting new subscription offerings.
Check out our iPhone 5S guide and iPhone 5C guide for everything you need to know before the launch.
