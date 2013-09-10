iOS 7 official, launching to iPhone 5, iPhone 4S and more on 18 September

Following a WWDC 2013 reveal, Apple is ready to ship iOS 7 to the masses. The company announced at today's media event in California that it will begin rolling out iOS 7 to iOS devices on 18 September.

"iOS will quickly become the world's most popular operating system," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. He also revealed that Apple will sell its 700 millionth iOS device in October.

During its 2013 iPhone-focused media event, Apple announced that iOS 7 will be available to for customers to download from 18 September.

iOS 7 is being called "the most significant iOS update since the original iPhone" by Apple. It radically changes the design and much of the functionality.

Most notably, the iOS 7 typography has been redesigned for a cleaner, simpler, and translucent look across the platform. New elements were led by Sir Jonathan "Jony" Ive, Apple's highly acclaimed senior vice-president of design.

“There is a profound and enduring beauty in simplicity, in clarity, in efficiency," said Jony Ive. "True simplicity is derived from so much more than just the absence of clutter and ornamentation—it’s about bringing order to complexity.”

New features have also been added, including Control Center, iTunes Radio, revamps to Notification Center, improved multitasking, AirDrop for sharing files between iOS devices, and several enhancements across the Photos app, Safari and Siri.

Apple has also added new sounds for alerts and ringtones, something that hasn't been available in the beta programme.

Apple will roll out iOS 7 to the iPhone 5, iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPad 2, iPad 3, iPad 4 and iPad mini, via iTunes beginning 18 September. You can read our extensive piece on iOS 7 for all of the nitty-gritty details.