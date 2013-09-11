Apple iPhone 5C: Everything you need to know

Judgment day has arrived, well at least for the budget version of Apple’s iPhone, the iPhone 5C.

Following on from all the rumours, 10 September has arrived and Apple has announced the launch of its iPhone 5C, iPhone 5S and new operating software iOS 7.

There has always been a rumour of a cheaper iPhone model - mostly to combat the high price point of the regular iPhone - but there's never really been the flood of excitement that we've seen in all the speculation during 2013.

Now it has finally come, read on for a round-up of what you can expect from the budget version, the iPhone 5C.

Following in the realms of tradition, you won’t be waiting long for the iPhone 5C, with Apple making the handset available alongside the iPhone 5S.

You can expect to see both models available in stores across the UK, US, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, China, Japan and Singapore on 20 September, giving you just 10 days of waiting time. The iPhone 5C will be available to pre-order from 13 September.

As far as pricing is concerned, there were rumours hitting the walls left, right and centre from $99 to off-contract $300. The iPhone 5C 16GB will be available for £470 SIM-free, while the 32GB model will go for £550.

As a number of sources predicted, the "C" seems to stand for colours. The iPhone 5C will be available in multiple colours including yellow, red, green, blue and white, following the iOS 7 colour scheme. No black model with this version.

The colours certainly bring a welcome change from the predictable black and white versions of the previous iPhone models, as well as give this model a little extra to compete with the likes of the HTC Mini and Samsung S4 Mini, both of which are available in different colour options.

The body of the iPhone 5C is made from hard-coated polycarbonate plastic with a reinforced steel frame installed into it. Plastic was to be expected to differentiate it from the premium model.

It was also suggested the iPhone 5C would come with a 4-inch display in-line with the iPhone 5, along with the Lightning connector for the power source, which have both become a reality. The display features integrated touch and widescreen video capability.

It comes in at slightly bigger by a couple of millimetres than the iPhone 5, measuring 124.4mm in height, 59.2mm in width and 8.97mm in depth compared to the iPhone 5 which came in at 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6mm. The iPhone 5C is also a fraction heavier, hitting the scales at 132g, compared to the 112g of the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5S.

The new iOS 7 will be the software shipping with the iPhone 5C. Following its launch the WWDC conference in June, iOS 7 is said to be the most simplified iOS since its first launch, with Jonathan Ive, Apple's new senior vice-president of industrial design, describing it as "black, white and flat all over."

The iPhone 5C will be replacing the iPhone 5, bringing with it a range of its features including Siri and an A6 processor.

You will also get an 8-megapixel rear iSight camera, along with a f/2.4 aperture and LED flash which is the same as the iPhone 5. Upgrading slightly from the iPhone 5 however is the new Facetime HD camera that is said to work better in low light. The 1.2-megapiel camera is capable of 720p HD video recording and features a new backside illumination sensor.

When it comes to connectivity, the iPhone 5C sports LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.0. But unlike the iPhone 5, Apple has said the iPhone 5S and the iPhone 5C will both support all forms of 4G LTE.

The iPhone 5C comes with a standby battery life of 250 hours, which is a slight improvement on the 225-hour iPhone 5 standby battery. The up to 10-hour video playback and up to 8-hour 3G browsing time remains the same as it did on the iPhone 5.

The budget iPhone has finally arrived and comes in a few different colours, along with very similar specs to the iPhone 5. We suspect it will be a welcomed addition for those who don’t want to pay for the premium device, but still want an Apple product in the palm of their hand.