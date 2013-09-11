Apple iPhone 5S: Everything you need to know

The day has finally arrived and after all the rumours and speculation, Apple has announced the iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C and iOS 7 released.

We saw everything from fantasy to the fantastic, the ridiculous and the remarkable in the run up to the 10 September event.

But now we have all the facts right from Tim Cook's mouth, here is everything you need to know about the iPhone 5S.

Good news, following traditional Apple suit, you won't have to wait long for the Apple iPhone 5S to hit the shops. The company has announced it won't be available for pre-order, but will be available in stores in the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, China, and Singapore on 20 September.

The new operating system, iOS 7, which was previously announced at WWDC 2103 in June, will be available to download from the 18 September.

The iPhone 5S 16GB will cost you £549, the 32GB will be available for £629 and the 64GB for £709, all SIM-free.

Traditionally Apple upgrades the internal hardware for the "S" device, leaving the exterior relatively untouched but this year, the company has changed it up.

The iPhone 5S has taken its style tips from the iPhone 5 but a fingerprint reader has been added to the mix, meaning many of the rumours over the past months were right.

Touch ID has been built into the home button with a stainless steel detection ring around it to detect that your finger is on the button. The rectangle mark has been removed and the sensor is 170 microns thin, features a 500ppi resolution and has 360-degree readabiity.

It's certainly a great addition from a security aspect. Not only will it phase out passcodes to get in your phone, but you will also be able to make iTunes purchases using your finger as authentication as it is built in. The Touch ID can support up to five fingers, as well as from different people once set up.

Besides the fingerprint reader, the rest of the iPhone 5S design will take its style tips from its predecessor, the iPhone 5.

You'll get the same 7.9mm-thick device, which will continue to sport a 4-inch display despite rumours suggesting a larger display would come. The display will come with a resolution of 1136 x 640 and a pixel density of 326ppi, which is the same as the iPhone 5.

There were numerous rumours of a gold colour adding to the traditional black and white models and it seems speculation has become reality in this instance. Apple has announced a gold colour will be joining the usual black and white variants. It's certainly the colour to choose if you want to add a bit of bling.

This is a refreshing addition given that a number of competitors have already hopped on the colour bandwagon including Samsung, HTC and Motorola.

There were several different claims regarding the camera in the run up to the event from an 8-megapixel camera to a 12-megapixel one.

However, the iPhone 5S will sport an 8-megapixel rear camera and 1.2-megapixel front camera. The rear camera features a 5-element Apple designed lens with f/2.2 aperture along with the company's new True Tone flash, said to solve the problem of clashing colour temperatures.

It also comes with a couple of additional features including burst mode, which will help get quick shots during sporting games.

It's a relief to see the camera upgraded, especially as Sony has just launched its latest Xperia device, the Xperia Z1, which comes with a 20-megapixel rear camera for anyone who is counting.

Proving many right, the iPhone 5S has arrived with an A7 processor, which was always going to be a natural upgrade.

The new processor will be 2x faster when it comes to CPU and graphics than the A6 used in the iPhone 5. As for battery, it will give you an extra 25 hours of standby life compared to the iPhone 5, but stands at the same when it comes to audio playback, video playback and 3G browsing, coming in at 40 hours, 10 hours and 8 hours, respectively.

If the new iPhone was going to compete with rivals, 4G was almost a necessity. The iPhone 5 predecessor does not support Vodafone or O2's 4G network in the UK, but it does support EE. Apple has said the iPhone 5S will support all forms of 4G LTE.

Connectivity-wise there will be no change from the iPhone 5, as the iPhone 5S also takes on board Bluetooth 4.0, LTE and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n.

In terms of storage, there is still no microSD for any storage expansion so you’ll have to make do with one of the 16GB, 32GB or 64GB models available.

When it comes to software, no surprises when we tell you the iPhone 5S will arrive with iOS 7, the new operating system originally announced at the Apple World Wide Developer Conference in June.

Its design was overseen by Jonathan Ive, Apple's new senior vice-president of industrial design, who dislikes mimicking real life objects in digital design and describes the new operating system as "black, white and flat all over".

The system is stripped back and the most simplified iOS yet, with things like the paper textures for iBooks and leather effect for calendar all removed.

In a nutshell, the iPhone 5S will bring you a device very similar in appearance to the iPhone 5, in black, white and gold colours, except for the addition of the Touch ID fingerprint reader, which will add to the security aspect, more speed and an upgraded camera will enhance your selfies.

You'll also get a 56 per cent faster device than the iPhone 5, along with the iOS 7 operating system and you'll be able to get 4G speeds.

If you were hoping for a bigger screen, more memory or even expandable memory, you're out of luck this time, but we are excited to see what this next generation iPhone will bring to the table.