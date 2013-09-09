iPhone 5S, fingerprint reader and upgraded camera, spotted in leaked marketing materials

A mere day before Apple's iPhone 5S announcement on 10 September and someone's dropped their marketing spreadsheet for all the internet to see.

What we can expect based on these sheets (shown below for those with good Mandarin), is that same form as the iPhone 5. But gone is the square marking on the home button - could this be the fingerprint reader that so many leaks have suggested?

The camera should get a much needed upgrade too, with a dual LED flash and f/2.0 aperture with support for up to 120fps, 1080p video. Expect about a 250-hour battery life in stand-by mode, an A7 processor, a 4in 1136x640 (326ppi) display, 5GHz Wi-Fi and EarPods in the box.

