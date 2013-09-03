  Apple officially schedules 10 September press event, iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C expected

Apple has sent invitations to members of the media to join the company for its 10 September event in California and Berlin. Apple is set to make its first product announcements since the World Wide Developers Conference in June.

If rumours are to be believed, Apple will unveil the iPhone 5S at the event, as a successor to the iPhone 5. The iPhone 5S will have an upgraded processor for a speedier experience, better low-light camera performance, and even a fingerprint scanner inside the home button for added security.

Additionally, the iPhone 5C is expected to be announced, poised to enter the market as a smartphone for developing markets and customers on a budget. The name "iPhone 5C" seemingly indicates "cheap" in our book, so it remains to be seen if it will be the name Apple will give the smartphone. Leaks have shown a plastic build reminiscent of an iPod touch.

Of course, what is a smartphone without software? Apple will bring iOS 7 to the stage for the second time this summer to talk about release date and perhaps highlight even more features.

Nothing is official until Tim Cook and company step on-stage on 10 September, so we'll let the speculation continue to flow. If past years and leaks are anything to go by, here are some dates you may want to mark down: 15 September for iOS 7 launch and 20 September for launch of the new iPhones.

Pocket-lint will be posting live from the event in Berlin.