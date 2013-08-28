  Apple to start ‘iPhone Reuse and Recycle’ trade-in programme on 30 August

If you've got an iPhone 3G or newer, and plan to upgrade, Apple wants to buy your old phone back. The iPhone Reuse and Recycle programme will begin on 30 August at select US Apple Stores but will roll-out to all Stores in early September. Plans for international roll-out have not been mentioned.

9to5mac, who learnt about the scheme, says trade-ins work only to discount a new iPhone bought on contract. The price is determined by the condition of your old phone based on screen quality, button quality, hardware damaged overall, engravings, liquid damage and being able to power on and use it normally.

The old iPhones will be bagged up and shipped to BrightStar, a buy-back and trade-in specialist. The phones will be recycled for use only in the US and won't be shipped overseas.

The iPhone 3G, iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, and iPhone 5 are eligible for both the trade-in and recycling aspects of the programme. It will be supported in the US only first, but could go international in the future.

9to5mac also said that the trade-in pricing for the iPhones is slightly below the competition. For example, an unlocked, undamaged iPhone 5 16GB will be worth around $279 (£180), while an AT&T 16GB iPhone 5 will be worth $255.

There will also be a recycle scheme for those wishing to hand in damaged or broken iPhones that are worth no money.