  iOS 7 rumoured to roll-out to Apple devices on 10 September

The rumour mill has all but put up a flashing neon sign declaring that Apple's iPhone 5S and 5C will be announced on 10 September. But they're not expected to go on sale for a further week at least. So where does that leave those waiting for iOS 7?

If you're one of those happy with your iPhone 5 and simply wants it given Jony Ive's OS facelift, you shouldn't have to wait any longer than the 10 September iPhone 5S and 5C event. Writer and developer Owen Williams received an email from Nuance, the company behind Siri, which said: "As you are probably aware iOS 7 GA will be released on 10 September."

The GA refers to General Availability. It looks like Nuance has spilled the beans early. Release of the OS on iPhone day fits with tradition, but usually that happens after a Gold Master release that allows developers to work with the new SDK before release. This hasn't yet been pushed out but will happen soon if the date is accurate.

Check back soon as we bring you details as the SDK hits work-benches the world over. Until then, you can always read-up on the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C release rumours to whet your appetite further.