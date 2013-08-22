Latest iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C leaks reveal the many colours Apple has in store

It was confirmed to Pocket-lint on Thursday that the Apple iPhone 5S will officially unveil on 10 September, and within hours numerous pictures of the handset as well as the full-colour range of the iPhone 5C have surfaced online.

There have been many leaks of the iPhone 5S, the alleged successor to the iPhone 5, and the iPhone 5C, Apple's upcoming plastic iPhone, but these latest images are high resolution and give a detailed look at what we can expect from Cupertino in just a few weeks' time.

Many reports have claimed that the iPhone 5S will be available in black, white and champagne gold colours. New photos from Japanese site Ascii now show all three options side-by-side. App Advice also published photos of the gold-toned iPhone 5S alongside some internal components.

The new images specifically show that the "iPhone" branding on the gold iPhone 5S is slightly thinner than the iPhone 5's branding. It was previously reported that the branding would hardly show up on the gold due to complications with anodisation, which subsequently caused many skeptics to furrow their brows.

Speaking of scepticism, leakster Sonny Dickson and BestTechInfo have both published photos and a video that allegedly reveal all the upcoming iPhone 5C colours. But the black iPhone 5C was curiously missing from the leaks. Why is this so strange? Well, BGR posted images recently of a black iPhone 5C. Interesting.

There's also a video from BestTechInfo showing iPhone 5C unboxing. Check it out below. And don't forget to browse through the gallery below. We've added all the recently leaked iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C pictures.

To keep track of all the Apple iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C rumours, we've pulled them all together for you to read.

