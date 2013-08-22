  Apple iPhone 5S launch date: 10 September another source confirms

The Apple iPhone 5S will be launched on 10 September, a source close to the matter has confirmed to Pocket-lint, corroborating previously suggested dates.

The date has previously been mentioned, following confirmation to AllThingsD that there would be an Apple event scheduled for that evening. Our independent source has confirmed that the iPhone 5S will indeed see its launch on that date.

There was no mention of the rumoured plastic-bodied iPhone 5C, a cheaper device that's seen wide-ranging leaks in previous weeks, but that may just be because the new iPhone 5S will be the star of the show.

There has been no official word from Apple yet, to confirm the date, but with the IFA 2013 trade show just around the corner, we'd expect Apple to set the record straight fairly soon. We have been unable to reach Apple for a comment or information.

The iPhone 5S is expected to follow the trend of previous "S" updates, sticking to the same design as the iPhone 5 but upgrading some of the internal components to make for a more powerful device, along with the debut of iOS 7, previously confirmed to be publically launching in September. There's growing weight of rumours suggesting that Apple will launch a "champagne" coloured iPhone 5S at the event.

To keep track of all the Apple iPhone 5S rumours, we've pulled them all together for you to read.

