  Apple reportedly shipping two new iPhones in 'early September'

Apple supplier Hon Hai/Foxconn has reportedly been asked to ship the two new iPhone models it's been building for the fruit company in "early September". The news comes by the way of The Wall Street Journal, which says Apple will begin seeing shipments for both new "high-end and low-end" iPhones in that time frame.

The Journal's report works nicely with what we've heard in the past. AllThingsD and several other publications say Apple will hold a media event on 10 September, so it makes sense Apple will ship the alleged iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C handsets shortly after. This will be a landmark time period, given Apple has never announced two iPhone models at once.

Apple suppliers began producing the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C in June, giving them plenty of time to hopefully crank out the necessary amount of units that will need to be available to ship to customers. Like all iPhone launches, the launch of the iPhone 5S is said to be Apple's biggest yet in sales, according to hit-or-miss analysts.

It's not clear if Apple will unveil both the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C at the September event, or save one for a later date. In years past, Apple has held two events in autumn. Apple is also expected to announce the release date for the Mac Pro.

Apple is said to also be including 128GB of on-board storage in the most expensive model of the iPhone 5S - a huge jump from the 64GB currently available on the iPhone 5. While all the colours of the rainbows might not be available, as some hope, several publications say to expect a gold version of the iPhone 5S. The budget iPhone 5C is said to encompass a slew of colours, not just black, white and gold.

Given the iPhone 5S naming, we can already expect speed bumps. Noted KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts Apple will launch the A7 system-on chip design with 1GB of LPDDR3 RAM with the handset, said to boost speeds by up to 20 per cent. Furthermore, the camera will feature a 8-megapixel camera like the iPhone 5, though it will use a larger f2.0 aperture lens assembly with dual LED flashes, as we've heard in previous rumours.

As for the iPhone 5C, it will be made out of plastic and aimed at emerging markets and customers on a budget.

Of course nothing is official until Tim Cook and Co step on stage on 10 September to unveil Apple's plans. If previous years are any indication, Apple will make the handset available on 20 September. That date is far from confirmed, but just a guess based on what we've seen so far. The Journal's report on Monday helps back that up quite a bit, leading us to believe we won't be waiting until October for at least the iPhone 5S launch.