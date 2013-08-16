  iPhone 5C cases prepared on back of rumours

MobileFun is so confident that the budget iPhone 5C will in fact come into existence, that it has opened up pre-orders for some iPhone 5C cases.

The lightweight skin cases claim to add virtually no bulk to the yet-to-be-announced iPhone, and will come in black, white or blue. Let's just hope that the rumoured Apple iPhone 5C launches in a range of pretty colours, because we can imagine a range of lurid results adding a blue clover to a pink phone, for example.

The listing of the cases is far from confirmation that the iPhone 5C is about to launch. Many accessory manufacturers use rumours and leaks, such as those covered in our iPhone 5C round-up here, to prepare for what might come on Apple launch day.

As the event nears - rumoured to be 10 September - we're likely to see more and more case manufacturers listing products for devices yet to be released.

Still, if you're a true believer, you could even pre-order a case right now, but we'd suggest you hold off and wait for launch day.

You can catch up on all the Apple iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C rumours right here, and decided for yourself whether you think they're right or not.

We will, of course, bring you all the official news when Apple officially makes an announcement.